Exclusive: Kerry Packer revolutionised cricket and IPL came out of it, says Greg Norman on LIV Golf model

The LIV Golf versus PGA Tour battle continues to make heads turn with each passing day. Ever since LIV Golf came to light, it has generated eyeballs all across the golf fraternity. One can like or dislike the concept of LIV Golf, but one certainly cannot ignore it by any means. For a startup, LIV Golf has already made a global impact.

It is to be noted that the PGA Tour had recently countersued Greg Norman's LIV, alleging that the rival golf circuit is using unfair practices by attracting players by virtue of offering whopping deals. Moreover, on Thursday (October 6), it was revealed that the LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points for this week's event in Bangkok or the tournament in Jeddah later this month, revealed by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) organisation.

Despite all this, Norman's LIV Golf Tour remains undeterred. On the sidelines of the sixth event of LIV Golf's inaugural season, WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with Aussie veteran Norman. The 67-year-old has had a lot to deal with ever since LIV Golf gained precedence all across the globe and spoke at length on various topics.

'Kerry Packer changed the way cricket was played and IPL came out of it'

Backing LIV Golf, the retired professional golfer Norman said, "The product is speaking for itself. the business model is being received well. We have improved every week. From our innovation or evolution, we have improved. We can never be a platform that sits in a box. We want to change it up. We want to adapt to the culture of where we are today. The players are loving it. It was never there earlier."

Anirban Lahiri recently called LIV Golf the T20 of golf. There was a similar sort of pushback when the 50-over format was gradually replaced by T20 cricket. Is the problem with the detractors of this circuit that they have got their blinkers on and are not ready to embrace change? In this regard, Norman -- who spent as many as 331 weeks as the No. 1 ranked player in the 1980s and 1990s -- opined, "For 53 years they have been doing the same thing. it is boring it is staid. Kerry Packer changed the way cricket was played and IPL came out of it. With that, the franchise model has grown in IPL. Test cricket never died. LIV Golf is a different platform and model. Majors will not die. Everyone plays in the majors. It is just that certain people are monopolists and don't want change."

On being asked what has been the personal cost he has had to bear for relentlessly backing LIV Golf amid severe criticism, Norman said, "I have lost shallow-minded friends who have judged my game to take the game of golf and grow it. My heat shield is strong and protective. I knew I was going to face stick. I understood the model and not one person in this world I have spoken to me told me it is a stupid idea." The winner of 89 professional tournaments further added, "It is just that the monopolists are trying to destroy us. We have never tried to destroy anyone. Our players should play other tours. Why can't other tours allow us to play here?"

Norman, who is regarded as one of the all-time greats in golf, is certainly not backing down in his fight to keep LIV Golf on top. He hasn't minced his words and remains crystal clear of his vision with the Saudi-backed circuit.