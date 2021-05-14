'England will still be Rohit Sharma's stiffest test', says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjerkar has expressed that despite the fact that Rohit Sharma has come up a wide margin as a Test opener, the star batsman should shed a portion of his assaulting senses to prevail in English conditions. Sanjay Manjrekar accepts the forthcoming World Test Championship finale against New Zealand will be Rohit's greatest test as a Test batsman.

Rohit Sharma is relied upon to bat in the top-order for India when they take on the Blackcaps at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who recommended he is content with the advancement the opening batsman has made as a Test cricketer, be that as it may, trusts Rohit will have his assignment cut out against the Blackcaps in English conditions.

"Rohit Sharma as an opener has improved tremendously with regards to defence. He plays the ball closer to the body now and is far more patient than he used to be. He also tends to leave more balls outside off and the feet move better, but England will still be his stiffest test. He will have to change his instinct and character as a batsman to succeed unless the sun is out all the time. This will be the biggest test for Rohit Sharma the Test opener," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote for the Hindustan Times.

Rohit Sharma was in gigantic form when India took on England at home recently. The opener amassed 345 runs in seven innings at a normal of 57.50, assisting India with securing the series 3-1 and book their position in the World Test Championship finale.

Notwithstanding, Rohit's form in the away Tests has been a significant worry, with the batsman averaging only 27 in overseas conditions.

Rohit Sharma consistently takes his time as necessary to dominate ODI matches. However, he boosts his strike rate with some rich, ferocious, and tremendous cricketing shots towards the latter part of his innings. This is the thing that is required in Test cricket as well, which will permit him to play all the more openly, giving him more opportunity to settle and detonate, at whatever point required.

The 34-year-old was important for the Indian side that won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit played the last two Tests of the four-match arrangement, scoring 129 runs at an average of 32.25.

