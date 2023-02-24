ENG-W vs SA-W semi-final live: Watch England vs South Africa women’s world cup match for free on mobile

ENG-W vs. SA-W semi-final live: After India lost to Australia in the first semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the second semi-final match will be between England and South Africa. England Women were the top team during the league round of the T20 Championship. They formed a part of Group B and ended up winning all four matches. England Women concluded the group matches with a win over Pakistan Women by massive 144 runs. The team scored 213 runs in the first innings and the bowlers restricted Pakistan to a total of 99 runs. On the other hand, South Africa Women face ups and downs during the league round. They finished second in Group A with two wins and as many losses. South Africa confirmed their place in the second round of the competition by defeating Bangladesh Women in the last league matches by ten wickets.

ENG-W vs SA-W head-to-head record

England-W has played against South Africa-W 23 times in the T20 cricket format. England enjoys a commanding lead in the 23 matches so far, with 19 victories against South Africa's 3, with one match ending in a draw. In the four T20 World Cup matches, England-W has triumphed three times, compared to South Africa's single victory.

ENG-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

England Women playing XI:

Heather Knight, Amy Jones (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell

South Africa Playing XI

Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvadaart, Chloe Tryon

When will ENG-W vs SA-W match start?- Time

ENG-W vs SA-W match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Friday, February 24.

Where will ENG-W vs SA-W match be played?- Venue

ENG-W vs SA-W match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

How to watch the live-streaming of the ENG-W vs SA-W match?