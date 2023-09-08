ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Live streaming: How to watch England vs New Zealand LIVE in India; match info & playing XI

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Live streaming: England will lock horns with New Zealand in a four-match ODI series starting Friday, September 8. Sophia Gardgen in Cardiff, England, will host the first ODI match between the two cricketing giants. Cardiff's pitch favours the batting side. In the 30 ODIs held at the venue, teams chasing have dominated 18 victories. Both teams recently faced each other in a four-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The ODI series will also serve as practice matches for England and New Zealand before the ICC World Cup 2023 in India next month.

England and New Zealand have squared off 91 times in ODIs. New Zealand leads the rivalry with 43 wins, while England has 41 wins. Three ENG vs NZ ODI matches ended as ties, and four had no results.

All eyes will be on England's Jonny Bairstow, who hit 175 runs in four matches at an average of 58.33 in the previous T20I series against New Zealand and registered two half-centuries. Meanwhile, the Black Caps rely on Gleen Philips, who scored 174 runs in four matches of the T20I series.

England's captain, Jos Butler, and New Zealand's captain, Tom Latham, will meet at 04:30 pm IST for the toss. Here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs NZ 1st ODI match, including match details, probable playing XI and how to watch the game in India.

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 05:00 pm

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Probable Playing XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c, wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

How to watch England vs New Zealand's first ODI match live on television in India?

Sony Sports Network has the rights to telecast the ENG vs NZ 1st ODI match live in India.

Where to watch England vs New Zealand's first ODI live match in India?

Sony LIV and FanCode will broadcast the ENG vs NZ 1st ODI match live in India on their app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)