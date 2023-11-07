ENG vs NED Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-England vs Netherlands pitch report, weather update, live streaming

ENG vs NED head-to-head: England and Netherlands will meet in match no. 40 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday (Nov 8). The match is slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

Both sides have put in below-par performances in the tournament and are well out of the race to make it to the knockout stages of the competition. England is in tenth place in the standings with just one win out of seven matches. On the other hand, the Netherlands have registered two wins in the seven games that they have played in the tournament so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands head-to-head

A total of 6 matches have taken place between England and Netherlands in the ODI format. England has won 6 matches while the Netherlands has won no matches till now.

Total matches played: 6

Won by England: 6

Won by Netherlands: 0

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitches at the Pune ground are prepared using black soil and so far a total of nine ODI matches have taken place at the stadium. It is a batting-friendly wicket with the highest score being 356.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Weather update

There is no threat of rain in Pune on Wednesday (Nov 8). The temperature is expected to be between 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be 61 per cent during the day and rise to 78 per cent at night, and there is some chance that rain could play spoilsport.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands probable playing XI

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Netherlands (NED): Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands match details

Match: England vs Netherlands, Match 40, World Cup 2023

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 8, 2:00 pm IST