DC 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Delhi Capitals fixture, date, time, venues, captain & full squad

Delhi Capitals 2023 IPL full schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on February 17, released the schedule of the sixteenth Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The opening match of the marquee event will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31st. Delhi Capitals, which will be without their star keeper-batsman and India international Rishabh Pant, will start the campaign following day on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants. Rishabh Pant is out of action after being involved in a car-accident in December last year and is still recuperating. Delhi is yet to announce a captain instead of Pant for the upcoming season.

Here is the Delhi Capitals 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all matches in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Delhi Capitals (DC) full squad for IPL 2023

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt, and Rishabh Pant

Captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023

After Rishabh Pant's injury, Delhi Capitals haven't announced a captain yet in his place and he still remains the official captain of the side. While there are some big names like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axax Patel or Mitch Marsh in the side, the Capitals are still undecided about the captain. In the last season, Delhi Capitals finished fifth with seven wins and equal number number of losses.

When will DC play its first match of IPL 2023?

DC will play its first match of IPL 2023 on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Where will DC’s first match of IPL 2023 be played?

DC’s first match of IPL 2023 will be played in Lucknow.

Who will be DC’s captain during IPL 2023?

Rishabh Pant is still the designated captain, however, he's out of action after a car accident in December last year. The Capitals haven't names a new captain yet.

When will the final match of IPL 2023 be played?

The final match of IPL 2023 will be played on May 28.

