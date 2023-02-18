SRH 2023 IPL full schedule: Check SunRisers Hyderabad fixture, date, time, venues, captain, squad, player list

The BCCI on Friday, February 17th announced the much-awaited IPL 2023 schedule. As per the full schedule, ten teams are divided among two groups with the 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad placed in group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Hyderabad-based franchise will open their IPL 2023 campaign against inaugural edition’s winner Rajasthan Royals on April 2nd at their home ground in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, after a shallow last season where they stood eighth with just six wins in 14 games, SRH will now aim to finish inside top two following a blockbuster IPL 2023 auction where they bagged the services of several new match winners.

Here is the SRH 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all the matches of SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

Match 1 – Sunday, April 2nd – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2 – Friday, April 7th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3 - Sunday, April 9th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4 – Friday, April 14th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5 – Tuesday, April 18th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6 – Friday, April 21st – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7 – Monday, April 24th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8 – Saturday, April 29th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9 – Thursday, May 4th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10 – Sunday, May 7th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11 – Saturday, May 13th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 12 – Monday, May 15th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13 – Thursday, May 18th – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14 – Sunday, May 21st – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023

Unlike almost every other franchise, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is yet to appoint a captain. David Warner was SRH’s skipper in the last season.

When will SRH play its first match of IPL 2023?

SRH will play its first match of IPL 2023 on April 2nd against Rajasthan Royals.

Who will be SRH’s captain in IPL 2023?

SRH is yet to appoint the captain for the upcoming season.

