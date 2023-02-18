KKR 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Kolkata Knight Riders fixture, date, time, venues, captain & full squad

KKR 2023 IPL full schedule: BCCI released the IPL 2023 schedule on February 17 according to which Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing its first match of the edition on April 1 against Punjab Kings in Mohali. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will play its first home match on April 6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two-time IPL champion KKR had a mediocre season last year, and this year, the team will push hard to get back on the right track. KKR is placed in group A of the IPL 2023, along with other teams including Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. KKR will play a total of 14 matches in the league stage of IPL 2023.

Here is the KKR 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all matches of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team this season as well, as decided in the IPL auction last year. Shreyas Iyer was purchased by Kolkata for Rs 12.25 crore. Under his leadership, the team ended the league stage of IPL 2022 in seventh position.

When will KKR play its first match of IPL 2023?

KKR will play its first match of IPL 2023 on April 1 against Punjab Kings.

Where will KKR’s first match of IPL 2023 be played?

KKR’s first match of IPL 2023 will be played in Mohali.

Who will be KKR’s captain during IPL 2023?

Shreyas Iyer will lead the KKR camp during IPL 2023.

