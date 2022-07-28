CWG 2022: From PV Sindhu to Bajrang Punia! Full schedule of Indian athletes in showpiece event

The Commonwealth Games 2022 edition is set to get underway on July 29 (Friday) in Birmingham, England. The forthcoming edition has been keenly awaited by many Indian sports fanatics, especially after seeing the Indian contingnent's performance in the last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Team India is a strong squad comprising several star athletes, such as PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team and Savita Punia's women's hockey line-up, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Manika Batra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, etc.

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, misses out due to a groin injury, nonetheless, there is enough firepower in the Indian contingent to impress in the upcoming event in Birmingham. Ahead of the opening ceremony, to be held at the Alexander Stadium, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) named Sindhu as the flagbearer, followed by Manpreet Singh.

Being handed over such a huge responsibility, Sindhu said after the announcement on Wednesday (July 27), "It's a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I'm extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag-bearer."

Full schedule for CWG'22 for Indian star athletes (by sport)

Athletics

July 30: Nitender Rawat (Men’s Marathon)

August 2:

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump)

Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m)

Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles)

Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put)

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)

August 3:

Aishwarya B (Women’s Triple Jump)

August 5:

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple Jump)

Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple Jump)

Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump)

DP Manu (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Rohit Yadav (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 10km race walk)

Amit Khatri (Men’s 10km race walk)

Aishwarya B (Women’s Long Jump)

Ancy Sojan (Women’s Long Jump)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Shilpa Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Manju Bala Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

Sarita Romit Singh (Women’s Hammer Throw)

August 6:

Amoj Jacob (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Naganathan Pandi (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Rajesh Ramesh (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Bhawna Jat (Women’s 10km race walk)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 10km race walk)

Hima Das (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Dutee Chand (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Srabani Nanda (Women’s 4x100m relay)

MV Jilna (Women’s 4x100m relay)

NS Simi (Women’s 4x100m relay)

Badminton

July 29:

Ashwini Ponnappa (Mixed Doubles)

B Sumeeth Reddy (Mixed Doubles)

August 3:

PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles)

Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s Singles)

August 4:

Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles)

Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles)

Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles)

Boxing

July 30: Amit Panghal (Men’s 51kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men’s 57kg)

Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg)

Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg)

Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 80kg)

Sanjeet (Men’s 92kg)

Sagar (Men’s 92+kg)

Nitu (Women’s 48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)

Jasmine (Women’s 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 70kg)

Cricket

July 29: India vs Australia

July 31: India vs Pakistan

August 3: India vs Barbados

Hockey

Men's

July 31: India vs Ghana

August 1: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

August 4: India vs Wales

Women’s

July 29: India vs Ghana

July 30: India vs Wales

August 2: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

Table Tennis

Men’s Team

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 31: Quarterfinals

August 1: Semifinals

August 2: Finals

Women’s Team events Schedule

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 30: Quarterfinals

July 31: Semifinals

August 1: Finals

Weightlifting

July 30:

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 55kg)

Sanket Mahadev (Men’s 55kg)

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 55kg)

July 31:

Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 59kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg)

August 1:

Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg)

Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)

August 2:

Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)

Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg)

Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)

Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Wrestling

August 5:

Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg)

Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg)

Mohit Grewal (Men’s 125kg)

Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg)

Sakshi Malik (Women’s 62kg)

Divya Kakran (Women’s 68kg)

How many medals will the Indian contingent return with? Only time will tell...