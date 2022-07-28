Commonwealth Games 2022: When and where to watch live streaming of opening ceremony?

After much wait, the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition is finally upon us. The forthcoming showpiece event will be held from July 28 to August 08, in Birmimgham, England. After India's mega success at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the Indian athletes will be roaring high on confidence and will like to make a mark in the CWG'22 edition as well.

Before the Indian sporting stars get to showcase their talent and skills in different sports, the opening ceremony will take place in Birmingham on Thusday (July 27). A day prior to the opening ceremony event, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had announced PV Sindhu as India's flagbearer for the second successive time at the Games, whereas Manpreet Singh -- Indian men's hockey captain -- will be the second flagbearer.

Neeraj Chopra, India's superstar javelin thrower, had bowed out of the mega event due to a groin injury. However, India have enough firepower and potential medal contenders, in the form of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, hockey teams (both men and women's), women's cricket team, Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, etc. to ensure India's success at the event.

Here's everything you need to know about CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony in Birmingham:

When and at what time will the CWG 2022 edition's opening ceremony commence?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will kick off at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM UK time) on July 28 (Thursday).

Where will the CWG 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony event will be at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

On which channel can one watch the telecast of the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.