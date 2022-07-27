CWG 2022: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer for opening ceremony

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, India's superstar shuttler PV Sindhu has been named as the country's flagbearer at the opening ceremony. The event will kick off in England on July 29. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medal winner, is one of the promising Indian athletes who is touted to return with a medal.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony," the IOA statement read.

"Two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India's Flagbearer: weightlifter Ms Mirabai Chanu and boxer Ms Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old Sindhu returned with a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and recently won the Singapore Open. Earlier this year, the star shuttler had also emerged victorious in the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open. Hence, form is certainly on her side and Sindhu will look to add another medal in her illustrious career. She will begin her CWG 2022 campaign on August 3.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of CWG'22 will be held on Thursday (July 28) at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Apart from Sindhu, the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, India's hockey contingent, women's cricket team are expected to set the stage on fire in the forthcoming Games.

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin star, recently bowed out of the showpiece event due to a groin injury. Nonetheless, India still have many star athletes who can shine at the mega event.