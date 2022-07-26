Neeraj Chopra out of CWG'22: After stupendous run since Tokyo 2020, javelin star's misfortune catches up

On Tuesday (July 26), India dealt with a huge blow ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, from July 29. Neeraj Chopra, being touted as one of the strongest medal contenders for CWG 2022, got ruled out of the showpiece event due to a groin injury.

The 24-year-old Neeraj, the poster boy of Indian sports, suffered a groin injury during the men's javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships, where he attained a silver medal win on Sunday (July 25).

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said in AFI's release, "Neeraj has said that since he is not 100 per cent fit to compete at the Commonwealth Games, he would not be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the athletes’ parade in the opening ceremony,” Mr. Sumariwalla said. “Neeraj appeared to be struggling on Sunday during the finals at the World Championships. We are in constant touch with him to assist his recovery," he added.

With this interruption, Neeraj's golden run since Tokyo 2020 comes to a halt. The young superstar can be credited for making his countrymen fall in love with a new sport in javelin courtesy of his Tokyo Olympic blitz. Let's be honest, not many of us actually knew the basics of javelin before he recorded an 87.58m throw in Tokyo 2020 to return with a gold medal. While accolades, and praises followed suit from the highest dignitaries to a common man for Neeraj, the youngster remained focused and kept going ahead. As a result, his 2022 season was no less than a dream before the injury made its presence felt.

Neeraj ended the Paavo Nurmi Games, in Finland, achieving a new high. He set up a new national record and returned with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres. In the Stockholm Diamond League, the javelin thrower once again garnered eyeballs by shattering the national record via a throw of 89.94 metres.

Next came the World Athletics Meet. By now, every Indian had googled the live telecast and streaming details for the qualifying as well as final round of the men's javelin throw event. Neeraj's success can be evident from the fact that he did the unthinkable by making a plethora of Indian sports fanatics wake up early on a Sunday morning -- for a non-cricket match -- to watch the final event. He didn't let their efforts go in vain as he returned with a silver medal with a historic throw of 88.13m in Eugene, Oregon.

Thus, javelin thrower Neeraj has made it a habit for his ardent Indian followers to know more about the sport while he continues to make giant strides by virtue of his consistency. Just when he was gearing up for CWG 2022, misfortune caught up with him. While many must have felt Neeraj is riding on the devil's own luck, his recent success is only a byproduct of his appetite for more glory and sheer hard work. Nonetheless, it seems bad luck decided to appear right before CWG'22.

Given Neeraj's fine form and hunger for consistency, only a stroke of rotten luck could've derailed his progress. While he needs nearly a month to recover, the Indian fans are disheartened and will spend the remaining week in disdain. However, the young star has just started his long journey at the highest level. Misfortunes and disappointments will join him but his zeal and temperament won't die down in years to come.

As the saying goes A wounded lion is more dangerous than a hungry one, expect Neeraj to bounce back in style and keep the Indian tricolour flying high as ever post his return. Surely, his comeback will be greater than the setback.