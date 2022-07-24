WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's HISTORIC throw as he becomes 2nd Indian to win World Athletics C'ship medal

India's superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his illustrious career. On Sunday (July 24), many Indians followed Neeraj's men's javelin final event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships as the 24-year-old was on the verge of becoming the second Indian to win a medal in the prestigious event.

Having qualified for the final with a throw of 88.39m, Neeraj upped the ante when it mattered the most and produced a memorable and historic throw of 88.13m in the final event to return with silver. Thus, the 'Golden Boy' of India won the country its second-ever medal in the championships after Anju Bobby George had attained a bronze medal in the 2003 edition in Paris. Here's the viral video of Neeraj's historic throw that earned him a podium finish:

With his best throw of 88.13 in the finals, Olympic champion #NeerajChopra secures historic Javelin silver, becomes only the 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to win #WorldAthleticsChampionships medal.



Thus, Neeraj has now won India its first-ever silver medal at the event and is also the first male Indian athlete to end with a podium finish at the marquee tournament, currently being held in Eugene, Oregon.

Interestingly, no athlete has secured Olympics as well as World Championships medal at the same time since 2009. For the unversed, Neeraj has returned with a medal in almost every single competition at the highest level, raising his stocks rapidly.

After Neeraj's elusive silver, Anju Bobby George also joined the Indian sporting fraternity in congratulating the young star. She wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."

Apart from Neeraj, Grenada's Anderson Peters -- also the defending champion in the event -- secured the gold medal with a throw of 90.54m. On the other hand, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch settled for bronze, securing a throw of 88.09m in the final.