Neeraj Chopra scripts history, bags India's first-ever silver medal in World Athletics Championships

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he bagged his maiden silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 24). Continuing his stellar run this season, Neeraj came up with a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the final to finish second behind reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Granada.

Neeraj had a sluggish start in the final as his first attempt was less than 80m and he stepped out for a foul. On the other hand, word champions Peters maintained a cushion right from the start at the top spot as he came up with a stunning throw of 90.21m in his very first attempt in the final.

Neeraj steadily moved up with his next attempt which was a throw of 82.39m but it was not good enough to push the Indian into the top five. Just when it felt like it wasn't Neeraj's day and pressure was getting to his nerves, the Indian star improved further to 86.37m in his third attempt to move closer to the bronze medal position.

His best throw of the final came in his fourth attempt when Neeraj threw the javelin an impressive 88.13m to surpass the likes of Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber to move to the second spot. The Indian's final two attempts were not up to the mark but his 4th attempt of 88.13m was enough to secure him a historic silver medal at the World Championships.

Historic feat!

Neeraj's silver medal triumph in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 makes him the first Indian man to win a medal at the showpiece event. It is also India's first-ever silver medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships.

An Indian has finished on the podium at the World Athletics Championships for the first time since Anju Bobby George in 2003. She had won a bronze medal in long jump at the Worlds in 2003 which was India's first ever medal in the competition.

Neeraj brought an end to an almost two-decade-long wait for India's second medal at the World Athletics Championships with his silver medal triumph on Sunday. His historic victory will give Neeraj a lot of confidence ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where he will be one of strongest medal contenders for India.