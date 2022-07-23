PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra: India's top medal contenders in Commonwealth Games 2022

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 07:28 PM(IST)

India will be aiming to improve their medal tally from the last edition as the athletes gear up for Commonwealth Games 2022. India had won 66 medals, including 26 gold medals at the last edition of the Games in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia to record their second-best tally in the history of the games. India's best medal tally at the Commonwealth Games came in 2010. With 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which was the country's best show ever in Olympics history, expectations are high from Indian sporting stars this time around. Here is a look at India's top five medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be the country's biggest gold medal hope at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Chopra, who won the elusive gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2022, has improved his performances further a notch this season. He has been shattering records at will and recently broke his own national record with a 89.94m throw in the Diamond League in Stockholm.

Chopra has also qualified for the final of the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, USA and will be looking to create history by clinching his maiden gold medal in the tournament. Chopra will be hopeful of continuing his impressive run at the Commonwealth Games and add another feather to his illustrious cap.

(Photograph:AFP)