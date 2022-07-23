PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra: India's top medal contenders in Commonwealth Games 2022

India will be aiming to improve their medal tally from the last edition as the athletes gear up for Commonwealth Games 2022. India had won 66 medals, including 26 gold medals at the last edition of the Games in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia to record their second-best tally in the history of the games. India's best medal tally at the Commonwealth Games came in 2010. With 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which was the country's best show ever in Olympics history, expectations are high from Indian sporting stars this time around. Here is a look at India's top five medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.