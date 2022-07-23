PV Sindhu to Neeraj Chopra: India's top medal contenders in Commonwealth Games 2022

Written By: Abhishek Kumar | Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 07:28 PM(IST)

India will be aiming to improve their medal tally from the last edition as the athletes gear up for Commonwealth Games 2022. India had won 66 medals, including 26 gold medals at the last edition of the Games in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia to record their second-best tally in the history of the games. India's best medal tally at the Commonwealth Games came in 2010. With 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which was the country's best show ever in Olympics history, expectations are high from Indian sporting stars this time around. Here is a look at India's top five medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be the country's biggest gold medal hope at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Chopra, who won the elusive gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2022, has improved his performances further a notch this season. He has been shattering records at will and recently broke his own national record with a 89.94m throw in the Diamond League in Stockholm. 

Chopra has also qualified for the final of the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, USA and will be looking to create history by clinching his maiden gold medal in the tournament. Chopra will be hopeful of continuing his impressive run at the Commonwealth Games and add another feather to his illustrious cap.

PV Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is running high on confidence after winning the Singapore Open 2022 title in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games 2022. The ace Indian shuttler dominated the proceedings against China's Zhi Yi Wang in the Singapore Open 2022 to win her third title of the year and will be raring to go at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sindhu will be one of India's biggest medal hopes at the showpiece event in Birmingham.

Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is one of the strongest contenders to win gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist is almost certain to clinch gold at the Games this year as she has a personal best of 207kg in the 49kg category. Her nearest rival at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be Nigeria's Stella Kingsley's, who has a personal best of 168kg.
 

Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya has surprised many with his impressive show at the Tokyo Olympics 2022 where he won the silver medal in the 57kg men's freestyle category. He has qualified for the same category in Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning the national trials and will be aiming to go for gold at the Games. Dahiya recently won the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mangolia and is battle-ready for the Games.

Manika Batra

Manika Batra will be one of India's strongest medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after her heroics in Gold Coast in the last edition of the Games. Batra had defeated Singapore's Meingyu Yu in women's singles final to become the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal in table tennis in the history of Commonwealth Games. She will be looking to defend her title this time around in Birmingham and will be hopeful of repeating her heroics from 2018.

Indian women's cricket team

Women's cricket is all set to become part of the Commonwealth Games for the first time this year and the Indian team is arguably one of the strongest contenders for a medal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face stiff competition from the likes of Australia, England and Pakistan but are expected to return home with a medal.

