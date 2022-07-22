WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's impressive 88.39 m throw as he qualifies for maiden World Championships final

India's Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra continued his emphatic run as he qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m. The 24-year-old young superstar, a favourite for a medal, opened the men’s javelin throw Group A qualification round and made heads turn with an impressive 88.39m -- i.e. his third career-best throw -- to reach the final.

Neeraj's consistency has left many impressed. The young performer will now leave no stone unturned to make the most of his form and end up with a medal in the final round, to be held on Sunday (July 24 in India). Before his appearance in the final round, here's a video of Neeraj's 88.39m throw which earned him a ticket to the World Athletics Meet's men's javelin final event:

As the commentator predicted, "he wants one & done" #NeerajChopra does it pretty quickly & with ease before admin's laptop could wake up 🤣



With 88.39m, Olympic Champion from 🇮🇳 #India enters his first #WorldAthleticsChamps final in some style 🫡 at #Oregon2022 pic.twitter.com/y4Ez0Mllw6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 22, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final with 88.39m throw

Not only Neeraj, but Rohit Yadav of India also qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event on Sunday. The javelin thrower registered an 80.42m throw in the qualifying round and ended sixth in his group and 11th overall to make the cut in the 12-man final field. Thus, India's youngsters are making a mark in javelin, somthing which was totally unimaginable before the Tokyo 2020 event.

Speaking of how Neeraj has inspired Indian athletes after his last year's stupendous success, batter Smriti Mandhana recently said in a press conference ahead of forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, "All the girls are really excited. We all know the feeling as we have all watched Commonwealth Games as well as the Olympics. When the Indian flag goes higher and we hear the national anthem, everyone knows that feeling. We are aiming for gold, we are not looking just for a podium finish. I literally got goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Olympics. We have an opportunity to do that, obviously not for the Olympics but at Commonwealth Games."

Neeraj will aim for glory in the final and also carry his form in the upcoming CWC 2022, in Birmingham, from July 29.