Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

In what comes as a huge blow for India, javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. Chopra will not defend his title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year due to an injury. He had won a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday and was raring to continue his stellar run this season at the Commonwealth Games.

Chopra finished behind world champion Anderson Peters in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships to claim a silver medal with his best effort of 88.13m. He scripted history with his silver feat as Chopra became only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist also became the first Indian male to win a medal at the World Championships and the first athlete from the country to win a medal at both the Olympics and the Worlds. However, Chopra sustained a groin injury during the final on Sunday in Eugene, USA which has ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille Sumariwalla confirmed Neeraj had asked the federation to inform the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that he won't be in a position to be India's flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a minor injury sustained during the World Athletics Championships final.

Also Read: Exclusive! You have to be mentally strong to fight back in big competitions: Neeraj Chopra on historic silver

“Neeraj has said that since he is not 100 per cent fit to compete at the Commonwealth Games, he would not be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the athletes’ parade in the opening ceremony,” said Sumariwalla in a statement released by the AFI.

He further stated that AFI is in constant touch with Chopra to assist in his recovery. “Neeraj appeared to be struggling on Sunday during the finals at the World Championships. We are in constant touch with him to assist his recovery," Sumariwalla added.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022 ×

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra's memorable medal triumphs

Chopra, who produced his best effort of 88.13m in his fourth attempt during the men's javelin final at the World Championships on Sunday, was seen facing trouble with his groin during the final. In an exclusive interaction with WION, he revealed he felt little tightness in his groin after his 4th attempt which is why he couldn't give his 100 percent in his final two attempts to push for a gold medal.

"We always want to give our 100 percent on the field but it doesn't happen every time. After my 4th throw, I felt a little tightness in my groin and that 100 percent effort that was required to push for gold somehow couldn't come through. So it was a bit of disappointment but there was no such pressure that I have to win gold her being an Olympic champion," Chopra had told WION in an exclusive interaction.

His absence is set to be a huge blow for Team India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games as Chopra was one of the strongest contenders for a gold medal for India at the Games. He was set to come up against Peters once again in the Commonwealth Games but will now miss a chance to defend his title this year.