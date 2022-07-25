Neeraj Chopra's memorable medal triumphs

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another historic feat as he clinched the country's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 24). Chopra won a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final with his best effort of 88.13m becoming only the second Indian after the great Anju Bobby George to bag a medal at the World Athletics Championships. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has now won medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics and the World Championships to complete an incredible set. Here is a look at his some of his memorable medal triumphs.