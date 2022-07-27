'It's a great honour' - PV Sindhu reacts after Olympic medallist named India's flagbearer at CWG 2022

On Wednesday (July 27), PV Sindhu added another feather to her illustrious hat as the 27-year-old superstar shuttler has been named as India's flagbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to kick off in Birmingham on July 29.

It was touted to be a two-way battle between Neeraj Chopra and Sindhu for being the flagbearer before the shuttler was given the responsibility by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Neeraj, for the unversed, has bowed out of the showpiece event due to a groin injury which he sustained during his silver-medal win in the men's javelin throw final at the recently-concluded World Atheltics Championships.

"It's a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I'm extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag-bearer," Sindhu said after the announcement here on Wednesday.

Sindhu was India's flagbearer at the last edition, in Gold Coast, where she returned with a silver medal in the women's singles. This time around, the two-time Olympic medallist will be eager to secure the elusive gold medal.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony," the IOA had said in a statement.

"Two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India's Flagbearer: weightlifter Ms Mirabai Chanu and boxer Ms Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists," it added.

Despite no Neeraj, India have a lot of strong medal-contenders such as Sindhu (whose event kicks off on August 3), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Manika Batra (table tennis), India's hockey teams (men and women), women's cricket team, etc.

The CWG 2022 edition will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.