CWC'23 Qualifier: Maheesh Theekshana stars with ball as Sri Lanka thump Netherlands by 128 runs to lift trophy

Sri Lanka has been crowned as the winner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier after beating the Netherlands by 128 runs in Harare on Sunday. The final of an exciting tournament that saw many upsets, a world-class cricket match and several groundbreaking performances, was headlined by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who returned with four for 31, his second straight four-wicket haul in CWC’23 Qualifier. A flawless title win at the #CWC23 Qualifier 🏆



Congratulations, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰👏 pic.twitter.com/BfWIDA6ddp — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2023 × With eight wickets in the past two games, Theekshana ended as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker (17) behind compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga (20).

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka, who was the favourite to win this contest, started well with openers adding 39 for the first wicket. Vikramjit Singh – a Netherlands batter in form, stepped up with the ball in hand and picked up two wickets in the space of five runs.

A 72-run stand between keeper-batter Kusal Mendis and the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in this game, Sahan Arachchige (57), gave Sri Lanka the platform to build on. Asalanka also contributed with a run-a-ball 36, but the middle order's inability to carry on the momentum hurt them.

After losing wickets in the cluster, 29 from Hasaranga and a crucial 30-ball 13 from Theekshana helped Sri Lanka register a fighting total of 233.

Netherlands - the second team after Sri Lanka to book a CWC 2023 ticket, ahead of West Indies, Ireland and even Scotland, never looked to be in the game. After losing star batter Vikramjit early on 13, the Netherlands got reduced to 49 for six inside the 12th over, with left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka tearing into their line-up.

Theekshana, fresh from a four-wicket haul against West Indies in the previous game, removed Max ODowd on 33, only to return later and wrap up the tail with three back-to-back wickets. In the meantime, record-breaker Hasaranga also chipped in with two scalps as Sri Lanka dismissed the Netherlands for a mere 101 runs, winning the match by 128 runs. The champion leaders 💫#CWC23 #SLvNED pic.twitter.com/7sIyvpdEpM — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2023 × Sri Lanka ready to stun the world at CWC 2023 Having previously won the World Cup in 1996, Sri Lanka made it to the finals on two other occasions (2007 vs AUS and 2011 vs IND), falling short of their aim both times. However, following a transition phase from 2014 to 2020, the island nation is again emerging as a top candidate for the ICC titles.

Even last year, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan and won the Asia Cup in Dubai.

This time, having qualified as Qualifier 2, Sri Lanka will open their account against a formidable South Africa on October 7, while the Netherlands will start their campaign against New Zealand on October 9.