BAN-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 54 guides India to easy seven-wicket win in opener

Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur displayed grit and hit an unbeaten 54 to help her side win the first T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday. The right-handed batter hit six fours and two sixes in her first outing in the Indian colours since the T20 World Cup semis debacle against the Aussies in February early this year.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian Women’s Team made light work of the hosts, picking the first wicket inside the Powerplay.

In the absence of experienced Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar shared the new ball with Amanjot Kor, while Deepti Sharma made her presence felt with a tight spell.

On the wicket that looked like assisting the batters, the collective bowling performance from the unit restricted Bangladesh to an under-par total of 114 for five in 20 overs. While there were a few 20s from the batting side, none could pounce on the chance and make it big.

From India, Vastakar, debutant Minnu Mani, and star opener Shafali Verma picked a wicket each.

Meanwhile, the chase didn’t begin well for the Indian team as new-ball bowler Marufa Akter dismissed Shafali Plumb in front on a three-ball duck. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues started building a stand before offie Sultana Khatun sent the young Rodrigues packing on 14-ball 11, reducing India to 21 for two at one stage.

The seasoned pair of Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet bailed India out of trouble with some cautious approach and stunning stroke play. While the left-handed Mandhana got stumped on 38, the 70-run stand with Harmanpreet had already done the damage.

Later, it was about time before the skipper and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia completed the formalities and helped the Indian Women’s Team draw first blood in three-match T20Is. Great performance - Captain Kaur lauds team Speaking after the match, the Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the performance, especially the bowlers, who set the tone with their spell in the Powerplay.

“We were able to execute our plans. It was a great performance by our team. I wanted to see how our bowlers were going to bowl in the first 6 overs. I think Deepti showed her experience. Smriti showed her character today, with that batting line-up you don't need to worry much. We wanted to finish with 4-5 overs left, and we managed to do that,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The second match of the series will begin on Tuesday at the same venue.