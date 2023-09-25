CWC '23: After much delay, Pakistan visa issues get sorted, cleared to travel to India

On Monday (September 25), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising 'serious concerns' over the delay in Babar Azam & Co.'s travel to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup due to visa issues. After much delay, Pakistan visa issues have finally been sorted as the Men in Green are now cleared to travel to their neighbouring country.

Later in the evening, the ICC have confirmed that the Indian Government approved the Pakistan team's visas for the mega event in the subcontinent. It is to be noted that the visa clearance has come with less than 48 hours before Pakistan's scheduled travel to India in the early hours of September 27 (Wednesday).

"Visas have been issued to Pakistan," an ICC spokesperson told PTI. Nonetheless, there is no end to the drama as confusion remained in the Pakistan camp over the grant of visa. "We have not got the call from Indian High Commission yet over visa clearance. Member of our team is stationed there," PCB spokesperon Umar Farooq informed news agency PTI.

Pakistan had planned a two-day team bonding session in Dubai before their arrival in Hyderabad on September 27. The Men in Green will play two warm-up games -- versus New Zealand on September 29 and against Australia on October 03 (both in Hyderabad) -- before their opening two CWC 2023 games in Hyderabad, against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

