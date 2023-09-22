CWC 2023: Pakistan announce final squad for marquee event in India, Naseem Shah ruled out with injury concerns

On Friday (September 22), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the final squad for Babar Azam-led Men in Green for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, which kicks off next month in early October. Contrary to reports suggesting Shadab Khan's omission, the white-ball vice-captain has retained his place despite an ordinary run in Asia Cup 2023. The one-time winners' squad comprises three travelling reserves whereas the likes of Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, leg spinner Usama Mir have been included with young pacer Naseem Shah being ruled out with injury concerns.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during Pakistan's forgettable run in Asia Cup 2023. He was out of Pakistan's last Super Four game, versus Sri Lanka, and is now set to be out of action for a long period. Addressing the press, Inzamam said, "Naseem was injured, he was our main bowler and it was unfortunate. Hasnain has an ankle injury and is out injured and so is Ihsanullah."

On Hasan replacing Naseem, he opined, "If you see how Hasan Ali performed in the LPL, or other performances, he has performed better than most. He is an experienced bowler who has played big mega events for Pakistan and performed well in them. And when Naseem was ruled out, we needed someone who could bowl with the new ball. He bowls well with both old and new ball and is a team man. His presence lends energy to the team."

Moreover, bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also failed to make the cut. The Men in Green have kept two pacers in their reserves in the form of Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan along with legspinner Abrar Ahmed.

Before the final squad announcement, there was a major development from the PCB setup with former captain Mohammed Hafeez resigning from the board's technical committee ahead of CWC 2023. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad"

Pakistan commence their campaign in CWC '23 on October 06 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad. They will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

WATCH WION LIVE HERE