CWC 2023: Team India make the cut as former Aussie stumper Adam Gilchrist predicts semi-finalists

All eyes are now on the upcoming CWC 2023 edition, which gets underway in India on October 05 in Ahmedabad. All the participating teams are working hard to finalise their team combination and keep their players fit, former cricketers and experts are busy making predictions for the marquee event. Former Australia stumper Adam Gilchrist has joined the bandwagon and shared his semi-finalists. Gilchrist, part of Australia's 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cup winning campaigns, feels India, Australia, England and Pakistan will make the top four.

"I think India and Pakistan could feature, Australia and England are another two teams," Gilchrist told the press in a promotional event at Ahmedabad. Recently, a second-stringed Australian side lost a five-match ODI series (2-3) to host South Africa despite leading 2-0. Gilchrist, however, isn't concerned and stated, "Australia will learn a lot from their efforts in South Africa when they come to India. They have got three games before the World Cup against India. So, they will have a bit more of a full-strength squad there, that might tell us a bit about where they are at."

He further opined on Adam Zampa -- who was taken to the cleaners versus the Proteas and ended with 10-0-113-0 in the fourth ODI -- and added, "Adam Zampa, in South Africa, was at the receiving end a little bit but it's different conditions out here in India with different pitches and he is a world-class spin bowler, and he has shown that particularly across T20 cricket, and now he gets his chance in the 50-over World Cup. So it's a very knowledgeable group and they are going to have to use all that experience against batting line-ups across the globe and play without fear."

Australia have now shifted their focus to the three ODIs versus hosts India, which kicks off on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. For the upcoming series, the likes of regular captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have returned.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

WATCH WION LIVE HERE