CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

With Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to lock horns in IPL 2020, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.
Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways as they lie in the bottom half of the points table with four defeats in six matches. Whereas RCB would be looking to continue their good run of form. They have so far won three matches of the five played.
Given the conditions in Dubai, a score of around 170-180 is pretty competitive with pitch slowing down a bit.
Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.
The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).
The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.