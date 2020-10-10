CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways as they lie in the bottom half of the points table with four defeats in six matches. Whereas RCB would be looking to continue their good run of form. They have so far won three matches of the five played.

Given the conditions in Dubai, a score of around 170-180 is pretty competitive with pitch slowing down a bit.

Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.

