IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Preview: Dhoni's Yellow Army look to find form against Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

CSK have had a tough outing in IPL 2020 so far and have lost four of the six matches they have played in the tournament. Whereas RCB are having a good start to their campaign with three wins in five games so far.

CSK will be desperate to win the match and find some sort of momentum going into the second half of the IPL 2020. A defeat against RCB could derail their hopes of qualifying to the playoffs. CSK have struggled to find form when it comes to batting majorly with their middle-order including MS Dhoni failing to make major impact with the bat.

RCB on the other hand have played superb cricket as the Virat Kohli-led outfit see their plans coming off in the tournament.

CSK vs RCB: Head-to-head stats

Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.

CSK vs RCB - Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla

