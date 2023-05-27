CSK vs GT IPL Final Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

CSK vs GT Finale Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL season 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The clash will take place at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match, Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to qualify for its 10th IPL final. MS Dhoni’s team, on the other hand, endured some stressful moments when the Titans threatened to close the gap in a 173-run chase following a poor start.

However, Gujarat Titans produced an incredible comeback against MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and destroyed them by 62 runs, and reached the finals at the Narendra Modi stadium. Shubhman Gill of Gujarat single-handedly eliminated Mumbai Indians from the IPL 2023 final. In the last match, between the two teams (Qualifier 1), CSK’s Gaikwad’s 60 runs helps in taking the target to 173 which bundled out GT for 157 runs.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Chennai and Gujarat have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Chennai has won 1 whereas Gujarat has come out victorious on 3 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of CSK vs GT stands at 1-3. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, CSK and GT have clashed only once so far, in which the GT emerged victorious.

Matches played: 4

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 3 CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium has so far shown to be friendly to batting, however, it has also offered some help to new ball bowlers. In the IPL, the normal first-inning score is 168, while the typical second-inning score is 155. Batting first in 2023, on the other hand, results in an average score of 187. CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Weather update On May 28, when the IPL final is held, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to stay kind for a game of cricket. As per Accuweather, the temperature is going to stay between 35 to 40 degrees and no possibility of rain is predicted on that day. CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win the final match. CSK vs GT- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



