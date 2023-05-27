CSK vs GT Final live streaming: When, where & how to watch IPL 2023 FINALE match live on TV, laptop

CSK vs GT FINAL live: Back to square one! The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was played between the giants Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After a dozen of matches and playoffs, we will witness another power-packed clash between the debutants of this season, CSK and GT. Both teams have shown terrific performances in this year’s tournament and are now all set to clinch the prestigious IPL 2023 title.

CSK won 8 of their 14 league matches and ended in the second position on the points table. They defeated the defending champions, Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 to book a seat for themselves in the finals.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans won 10 of their 14 league matches and topped the points table. They defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the finals.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

CSK vs GT FINAL: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans:

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played on 28 May 2023, Sunday.

At what time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will play the match at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

How can we watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match live?

The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be telecasted live on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday in India. You can live-stream the match on the JioCinema app.