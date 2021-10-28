Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins, shares adorable pictures

Manchester United star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins, the footballer announced on his Instagram while sharing a cute picture.

Ronaldo, who is already the father of four children, wrote on social media, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."

The 37-year-old Portugal star shared a photo with Georgina, who is reportedly twelve weeks pregnant. In the photo, the couple is lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.

See the post here:

The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate. Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way.

Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez. In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children.

After Ronaldo shared the news, his mother Dolores Aveiro wrote, "Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That's what matters the most."