How much Cristiano Ronaldo earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of Manchester United star and his net worth

In 2021's summer window, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational transfer to Manchester United to re-join the Premier League club from Italy's Juventus on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.
In his first spell for United, Ronaldo had scored 118 goals in 292 games. "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart," said Ronaldo after joining the club.
(Photograph:AFP)
Immediate impact of Ronaldo's transfer to Man Utd
Within 24 hours of joining Manchester United, he became the bestselling player on the Fanatics sports merchandise site as per Forbes. Ronaldo topped the sales of other top players who have jumped teams in recent years, including the NFL's Tom Brady in 2020, the NBA's LeBron James in 2018 and MLB's Bryce Harper in 2019.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ronaldo in number 7 shirt
After Ronaldo joined Manchester United, it was announced Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the jersey number 7, which he donned last season. The club on its official site had informed that Cavani has agreed to wear 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.
Later, the number 7 shirts flew off the shelves, while fans queued to buy the same as it was predicted.
(Photograph:AFP)
CR7's stats
The five-time Ballon D'or winner Ronaldo has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy. He also won the UEFA European Championship for Portugal.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ronaldo's club career
The Portuguese footballer has played for top clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and now he has re-joined one of the most decorated clubs in the Premier League, Manchester United.
In 1997, he joined Sporting CP and then moved to Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo had joined the Spanish club Real Madrid ahead of the 2009–10 season. In 2018, Ronaldo signed a four-year contract with the Italian club Juventus and in 2021 he left it to re-join United.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer
Ronaldo replaced Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to the rankings released by Forbes in September 2021. The list was compiled after speaking with clubs, players' agents, commercial sponsors and worldwide football experts.
(Photograph:AFP)
What's Ronaldo's net worth?
As per Forbes, Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus for his return to Manchester United.
Forbes also added that the rest comes from personal endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his ever-expanding CR7-branded portfolio that includes perfume, underwear, eyewear, hotels, gyms and more.
As per MARCA, Ronaldo's net worth is roughly set at €430m.
(Photograph:AFP)
How much Ronaldo earns per week?
As per a report by MARCA, the 36-year-old star footballer is currently earning €1.1 million per week. Forbes said Ronaldo, among the world's most popular athletes with over 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.