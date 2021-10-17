How much Cristiano Ronaldo earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of Manchester United star and his net worth

Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus for his return to Manchester United but can you guess how much he earns per week?

Ronaldo re-joins Man Utd

In 2021's summer window, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational transfer to Manchester United to re-join the Premier League club from Italy's Juventus on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

In his first spell for United, Ronaldo had scored 118 goals in 292 games. "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart," said Ronaldo after joining the club.

(Photograph:AFP)