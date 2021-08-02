Cricket: Young India bowlers ready to take over from Bumrah and Shami, says Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has praised the Indian bench strength and believes that the young bowlers are ready to take over from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

India and England will lock horns in a five-match Test series beginning August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The series will mark the start of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

"The bench strength is crucial for a team to do well and India`s performance in Australia bears testimony to that. Teams are not of just 11 players anymore. There are some 16-17 of them and it is about having others who are good enough to stand up at the world level at any given time. Also, with travelling in bubbles, there will be players who get extended rests and others who get fatigued, but that is how the times are," Lee wrote in his column for ICC.

"A word here about the Indian bowling attack during the World Test Championship, which I feel has been fantastic. They have experienced bowlers and some good young guys coming through. They have enough pace, are excited and enthusiastic, ready to take over from the likes of Bumrah and Shami. This trend may help India do well for the next 10, 15 or even 20 years," he added.

In the first WTC cycle, New Zealand defeated India in the finals to win the Test mace. Lee believes that WTC has brought back the interest in the longest format of the game.

"It is heartening to note that lots of people have been watching Test cricket, and if at all any proof was needed for that, the broadcast figures for the final released last week are there for all to see. The World Test Championship has changed the cricket landscape, setting a new benchmark. We talk about T20 cricket and 50-over cricket and even newer versions of the game, but I believe that Test cricket continues to be in vogue," said Lee.

Talking about India and England Test series, Lee said: "The action is back in England and I am sure Joe Root and Virat Kohli would be looking for their teams to be at their best. There will always be some series that is followed more than others. I think if a series is seen as high profile, it only helps build the excitement around the game, taking it beyond fans of just the participating countries, especially now with so much context to each match."

"As a fast bowler, it was heartening to see some good quality of fast bowling during the first edition of the championship. The final was dominated by the ball with some good bounce and carry. I hope that we continue to see more matches on pitches which are conducive for fast bowling," he added.