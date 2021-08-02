Cricket: Rain washes out West Indies vs Pakistan third T20 match

Guyana Published: Aug 02, 2021, 07:12 AM(IST)

West Indies, who won the toss and elected to bat, were 15-0 after 1.2 overs when rain struck and the match was halted for more than two hours before it was abandoned.
 

The third Twenty20 international match between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Sunday was called off due to rain.

This was the second game of the series that was washed out after Wednesday`s opener. Pakistan won on Saturday by seven runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The final T20 game is scheduled for Tuesday before the teams meet again for two tests in Kingston beginning Aug. 12.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Aug 01, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Pakistan in West Indies, 4 T20I Series, 2021
WI
(1.2 ov) 15/0
VS
PAK
0/0 (0.0 ov)
Match Abandoned
Full Scorecard →
Jul 31, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Pakistan in West Indies, 4 T20I Series, 2021
WI
(20.0 ov) 150/4
VS
PAK
157/8 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 runs
Full Scorecard →
