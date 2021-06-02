Cricket: World Test Championship Final will be challenging but it's time to enjoy - Virat Kohli

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jun 02, 2021, 06:37 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli Photograph:( AFP )

Indian captain Virat Kohli, ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, said that the summit clash will be challenging for his team but added there is no pressure on him.

The ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is set to take place in Southampton from June 18.

Opining on the challenges India are set to face in English conditions, Kohli said it is time for the Indian team to enjoy the event as they have put immense hard work on the road to the final.

After the WTC final, India will have a good break for a few weeks before the five-Test series against England, starting August 4. Kohli said the break will give the players time to rest and relax while adding that the period will give time for the team to regroup before an important series.

"WTC final will be challenging for the team. But it's time to enjoy what we've has done in past years. There's no pressure on me and there won't be in the future. It's the final, so it's time to enjoy it," Virat Kohli said in the pre-departure presser.

"It's a great opportunity to reflect and relax. Just for the guys to roam around freely, considering that we will have a five-Test series coming. It will give us time to regroup and that is required before an important series like this," said Kohli when asked about the long gap between the WTC final and England series.

India are set to depart to the UK in the early hours of Thursday. The Indian team will undergo hard quarantine upon landing in the UK but would be allowed to train gradually as RT-PCR tests come negative. Notably, India have already served a 14-day quarantine in India.

 

