Cricket World Cup: HCA writes to BCCI to reschedule warm-up game on September 29 due to security concerns

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the September 29 Cricket World Cup warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand. The HCA said the local security agencies requested them to urge the BCCI to make last-minute changes as they have expressed their inability to provide adequate security due to the festivals Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi culminating on September 28.

As per the latest reports, the HCA has again flagged the issue of staging two back-to-back World Cup games on October 9 (between New Zealand and the Netherlands) and October 10 (Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka) as they won’t be able to provide security for one of the games.

The HCA, who is unhappy with the communication from BCCI’s end over receiving an official letter on the revised schedule, is trying to convince the local authorities who have been asking for the same. Although the BCCI had sent a confirmation letter during the first schedule announcement in June, they haven't communicated anything since.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police informed the HCA of being unable to provide adequate security personnel for both matches, especially for the October 10 game involving Pakistan, which would require an extra cushion. The report states around 3000 police personnel will be deployed for just one game, other than the ones stationed at the hotel where the Pakistan team will be staying.

Their main concern is if they were to deploy so many police personnel for the Pakistan tie, arranging adequate ones for the game between New Zealand and the Netherlands a day before would become a hassle for all parties concerned.

The BCCI earlier snubbed HCA’s request for them to host two back-to-back World Cup matches.

Since BCCI announced the CWC schedule almost 100 days before the start of the tournament on October 5 in Ahmedabad, making changes so close to the start looks unlikely.

During the revised schedule, the date of the marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was rescheduled, as earlier it was slated on October 15, and now it will take place a day prior on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The said change is taking place because of the Navratri festival, which will begin on October 15 and is celebrated with much flair.