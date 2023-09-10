Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wants ODI World Cup bound players to be rested for New Zealand series

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wants his ODI World Cup bound players to be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Bangladesh, which is all but out of Asia Cup 2023 after loss against Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 9, are scheduled to host Kiwis from September 21. The series ends on September 26 and the two teams depart to India for the World Cup next day.

The reason Shakib gave while asking for the rest was to keep players 'fit and healthy' ahead of the big tournament which will involve a lot of travel. Bangladesh and New Zealand will also be playing two warm up matches on September 29 and October 2, respectively.

"We will try a few things in the three ODIs against New Zealand," Shakib said. "If we can get one or two players from there who can fit into the team [later], it will be better for the team. Everyone has a chance [to play]. I personally believe that those who played in the Asia Cup could be rested from the New Zealand series, especially those who are confirmed for the World Cup.

"We cannot afford injuries in that big tournament which involves practice matches and lots of travel. We don't have a lot of bench strength. It is very important for us that players are fit and healthy for the World Cup. I want all four of our fast bowlers to remain fit, now that Ebadot [Hossain] is out," he added.

Keeping in mind the quadrennial tournament, New Zealand too have announced a second-string side led by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the Bangladesh ODIs. The Kiwis are also battling with injury issues as their fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled of the the ongoing ODI series against England and is doubtful for the Bangladesh matches as well as ODI World Cup.

