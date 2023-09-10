New Zealand fast bowler out of England series with injury, doubtful for World Cup as well

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England after picking up an injury. The Kiwis are currently in England for a four-match ODI series and lead it 1-0. Milne didn't play the first ODI either. The fast bowler, who has suffered from a low-grade hamstring injury, is now also under a shadow of doubt to make it to the final ICC ODI World Cup squad for the BlackCaps.

While New Zealand have selected a 15-man provisional squad for the quadrennial tournament, changes can be done till September 28 without permission from the ICC. New Zealand are expected to name their final 15 in an event on Monday, September 11.

New Zealand have six ODIs scheduled ahead of the World Cup in India - three against England and three against Bangladesh and Milne is expected to miss at least half of them. The development came after his injury was confirmed post scans following experiencing tightness in a training session.

Fast bowler Ben Lister, however, has been added in the New Zealand squad for the remainder of the England series. Speaking on the injury, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said: "We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule.

"With Ben already here in England, it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series. Ben impressed us in the UAE and [in the] warm-up matches in England, and will continue to learn being around some senior players in the touring group," he added.

Notably, Lister was expected to play for Kent in County Championship. The pacer had made his international debut against Pakistan earlier this year but has not been included for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

