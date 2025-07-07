/Wiaan Mulder declares innings at individual score of unbeaten 367; Lara's all time record remains intact

South African captain Wiaan Mulder stunned the cricketing world on Monday (July 7) after he declared the innings at an individual score of unbeaten 367 in the second Test match against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. While the decision stunned everyone, this meant Brian Lara’s all-time record for the highest individual score in a Test innings remained intact. The Proteas batter needed just 33 runs more to achieve the improbable feat of the 400-run mark but missed out after his own decision.

Mulder stuns cricket fraternity

Having become the second South Africa batter to slam a Test triple hundred on Monday after Hashim Amla, Mulder was all set to break the all-time record for the highest individual Test score as lunch was taken at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. At that time, Mulder was batting an unbeaten 367 while South Africa were 626/5.

However, the umpires were notified by South Africa that they wouldn’t continue to bat and declare their innings. This meant Mulder remained unbeaten on 367, 33 runs shy of joining Lara in scoring 400 runs in a single Test match innings.

This means he now seats fifth on the list of batters with the highest individual Test score after Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden and Mahela Jayawardene.

Highest individual scores in a Test innings

1. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 400* Runs vs England

2. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 380 Runs vs Zimbabwe

3. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 375 Runs vs England

4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 374 Runs vs South Africa

5. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) – 367* Runs vs Zimbabwe