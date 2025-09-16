/West Indies tour of India: Roston Chase to lead 15 man squad as Tagenarine Chanderpaul returns to Test set up

West Indies have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming India tour, as Roston Chase will lead the contingent for the Test series starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad. The 15-man squad will see the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre earns his maiden Test call-up. The series will also see the West Indies start their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the series.

West Indies announce squad for India tour

Playing in their first away Test series against India, the West Indies will look to start their WTC 2025-27 cycle on a winning note as they announced the squad on Tuesday. The squad, which will be coached by Daren Sammy, has seen three changes from the Australian series with the inclusions of Chanderpaul, Athanaze and Pierre.

Pierre has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions,” said Sammy.

“This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and the plans of the team.”

West Indies tour of India squad

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Full West Indies tour of India schedule

1st Test: 2-6 October 2025, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: 10-14 October 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi