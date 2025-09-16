/Asia Cup 2025 - Who will win between Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in match nine of Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi stadium on Tuesday (September 16). With both teams eyeing a spot in the Super Four stage, a win in this fixture is vital to keep their campaign on track. Ahead of this all-important clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the BAN vs AFG match

As Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, here's a look at the top five players who can play a key role in deciding the result of this match.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - The Afghan skipper is one of the best T20I bowlers in the world. Known for his sharp googlies and quick leg-spin, Rashid has 171 wickets in 101 T20I matches at an average of 13.80. His ability to break partnerships makes him a major threat for Bangladesh.

- The Afghan skipper is one of the best T20I bowlers in the world. Known for his sharp googlies and quick leg-spin, Rashid has 171 wickets in 101 T20I matches at an average of 13.80. His ability to break partnerships makes him a major threat for Bangladesh. Litton Das (Bangladesh) - The Bangladeshi captain has been in good batting form, scoring regular fifties in recent games. In 112 T20Is, he has 2,524 runs at a strike rate of 126.70. His solid batting at the top will be important for his team.

- The Bangladeshi captain has been in good batting form, scoring regular fifties in recent games. In 112 T20Is, he has 2,524 runs at a strike rate of 126.70. His solid batting at the top will be important for his team. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - The experienced Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the death overs with his clever cutters. In 113 T20Is, he has picked up 142 wickets at an average of 20.84 and an economy of 7.30. He can play a important role for Bangladesh against Afghanistan on Sep 16.

- The experienced Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the death overs with his clever cutters. In 113 T20Is, he has picked up 142 wickets at an average of 20.84 and an economy of 7.30. He can play a important role for Bangladesh against Afghanistan on Sep 16. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - The attacking opener from Afghanistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 1,781 runs in 100 T20Is with a strike rate of 132. Gurbaz’s aggressive starts can put Bangladesh under pressure early.

- The attacking opener from Afghanistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 1,781 runs in 100 T20Is with a strike rate of 132. Gurbaz’s aggressive starts can put Bangladesh under pressure early. Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) - Star Bangladesh middle-order batter, Towhid Hridoy, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against Afghanistan. He has 952 runs in 48 T20Is at a strike rate of 124.01 and continues to be a rising star for Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 2025: BAN vs AFG match prediction