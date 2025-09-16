Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 16). Bangladesh needs to win this match to keep their chance alive for a spot in the Super Four. Afghanistan, on the other hand, want to stay unbeaten and strengthen their lead in Group B. Here are key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other 12 times in T20I matches. Afghanistan has won 7 of those games, while Bangladesh has won 5.

Pitch Report - Zayed Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. The ball might also swing a little when it’s new, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Zayed Cricket Stadium

Highest T20I score here: 225/7 by Ireland vs. Afghanistan (2013)

Recent five results in Zayed Cricket Stadium