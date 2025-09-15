/BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

It's a must-win encounter for Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Afghanistan will aim to continue their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of Group B.
Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in match nine of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, (Sep 16). It's a must-win encounter for Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Afghanistan will aim to continue their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of Group B. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.
As Bangladesh and Afghanistan prepare to face off at Abu Dhabi Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on 16 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.