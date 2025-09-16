/Asia Cup 2025: Why did Pakistan cancel pre match press conference against UAE? Here's what we know so far

Pakistan will take the field in a do-or-die contest against hosts UAE as the two meet in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 contest on Wednesday (Sep 17). While the clash will have huge bearings on the outcome of Group A and the Super Four stage, Pakistan are yet to put behind their disappointing loss against India on Sunday. The wounded Pakistan side has now opted to boycott their pre-match press conference against the UAE on Tuesday.

Why have Pakistan boycotted UAE pre-match presser?

Mandatory for all teams to attend the presser a day before the Asia Cup 2025 contest, Pakistan opted to show their backs on Tuesday. The Men in Green demanded the removal of referee Andy Pycroft, who was officiating in the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. This came after Indian players opted not to shake hands with Pakistan players, having won the contest by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

They accused referee Pycroft of not following the ICC’s Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported Pycroft first to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), then to the ICC.

What were the developments on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, the ICC turned down PCB’s demand to remove Pycroft from officiating in further Asia Cup 2025 matches. They insisted there were no grounds for the removal of the experienced official who represented Zimbabwe in his playing days.

In a cold protest on Tuesday, PCB refused to attend the presser, which could see ACC take action and penalise them.

Pakistan’s match against the UAE will start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.