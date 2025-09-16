/Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India's new shirt sponsor, to pay THIS whopping amount per match

The Indian cricket team has a new sponsor after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a new deal with cooperate giants Apollo Tyres on Tuesday (Sep 16). Apollo Tyres will be the new jersey sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s teams, as they will replace Dream11, which had been sacked after the new Online Gaming Bill came into effect in August. The sponsorship is likely to come into effect from the upcoming West Indies tour of India for men’s and the Women’s ODI World Cup for the women’s department.

Apollo Tyres to become new shirt sponsor

The Indian team is without a sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women’s home ODI series against Australia after a deal with Dream11 was cut short. Ever since, the BCCI has been on a hunt for a new sponsor for the Indian team as the Women’s World Cup is set to start at the end of the month. The new deal will see Apollo Tyres pay Rs 4.5 crore per match ($510,000), which will be the highest in history.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Previously, Dream11 paid Rs 4 crore per match ($450,000), having been the main sponsor for the last few years. However, the deal was cut short after a bill was passed in the Indian Parliament in August to stop online gaming activities involving monetary benefits.

When can we see the new sponsors?

As things stand, the Indian men’s cricket team is involved in the Asia Cup 2025, where they are without a sponsor. The same goes with the women’s team, who are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against the Australian women.

If all goes well, the new sponsor could feature as early as Sep 3 when the Indian women’s team faces Sri Lanka in the opening contest of the Women’s ODI World Cup in Guwahati. However, being an ICC tournament, the new sponsor won’t feature on the front side as tournament regulations do not permit teams to feature main sponsors. Instead, the sponsor will feature on the sleeves.

On the other hand, the West Indies tour of India will start on Oct 2 will be the first time Apollo Tyres will be on the front of India’s jersey.