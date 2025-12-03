/Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad narrowly escapes Virat's killer shot, reaction goes viral

Virat Kohli was seen in brilliant form on Wednesday (Dec 3) as he scored back-to-back hundreds in the ODI format. The former India captain has once again shown his class and silenced critics with international ton numbers 83 and 84 in the ongoing series. However, a moment of brilliance was met with a killer shot that surprised everyone during the Indian innings.

Ruturaj escapes killer shot

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the first ball of the 34th over on Corbin Bosch’s bowling, Virat pulled out a killer shot passing right through the non-striker’s end. It caught Ruturaj with surprise, who tried his best to avoid the coming in way of the ball, therefore narrowly escaping being hit by the ball. Ruturaj’s reaction soon became the talk of the town, with netizens making the video viral.

Virat’s innings of 102 runs consisted of 7 fours and 2 sixes, and he was playing at a strike rate of 110. The back-to-back tons now see him reach 84 international centuries, with only Sachin Tendulkar (100) scoring more.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

On Sunday, Virat scored 135 runs, demonstrating his form despite hardly playing any international cricket in 2025. He was under pressure when he was dismissed for back-to-back ducks in Australia, but responded with an unbeaten fifty in Sydney. Virat elevated his game in the ongoing South Africa series, showing his flawless form.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Ruturaj joins the show

While Virat stole the show, Ruturaj Gaikwad also joined it with a ton of his own as he smashed 105 off 83. His inclusion in the team was questioned, but Ruturaj proved his selection right with an innings that consisted of 12 fours and 2 sixes. Gaikwad’s hundred helped India reach 300 as the Men in Blue ended with a score of 385/5. Captain KL Rahul also smashed back-to-back fifties, helping India to a commendable total in the series.