/King Kohli slams back-to-back tons against South Africa; internet blown away

Virat Kohli is back at scoring hundreds for fun. Since doing it in the series opener in Ranchi, helping India win that close tie by 17 runs, Kohli completed back-to-back hundreds, his 53rd in this format and 84th overall in the ongoing second match in Raipur. The right-handed batter began from where he had left, slamming his consecutive century in his favourite format before miscuing one off Lungi Ngidi on 102. Not only Kohli, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting at number four, also hit his maiden One-Day hundred, putting the hosts in the driver’s seat.

South Africa won the toss and sent the batting-heavy Indian Team into bat first. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma added 40 for the first wicket before Nandre Burger’s seed dismissed Rohit on just 14. Jaiswal, who struggled against the left-armer Marco Jansen throughout the series, fell to him for the nth time, getting out off a bouncer on 22, which brought Kohli and Gaikwad to the crease.



The pair added 195 runs for the third wicket, with Gaikwad reaching his maiden three-digit score in One-Dayers. Kohli too followed him with his successive ODI ton, with the crowd getting onto its feet to celebrate its modern-day master. While Jansen accounted for Gaikwad on 105, Ngidi dismissed Kohli on a well-made 102.

