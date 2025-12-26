/Virat misses out on ton, Rohit dismissed for golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

It was another entertaining day in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday (Dec 26) as star India duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in action. Enjoying a stellar run with the bat, Virat and Rohit came into their respective contests with high expectations. However, it was a different ball game altogether with Virat missing out on a hundred against Gujarat, while Rohit was dismissed for a golden duck while he was in action against Uttarakhand.

Virat impresses, Rohit fails

Having scored hundreds in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Wednesday, eyes were back on the Indian duo who are trying to stay in contention for a place in the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the Indian duo had a different fate written for Friday’s encounters with Rohit getting out for a golden duck while Virat was smashing all over the park.

Virat scored a 29-ball fifty against Gujarat before he was dismissed for 77, which consisted of 13 fours and a six. This was also his sixth consecutive innings of fifty-plus scores, continuing from where he had left off. He scored an unbeaten fifty against Australia in Sydney in October before smashing back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in November and December. This was followed by another unbeaten fifty in the final ODI against the Proteas.

Returning to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, Virat played a 131-run knock against Andhra Pradesh before missing out on a hundred.

Rohit’s luck, on the other hand, faded out, having been dismissed for a golden duck by Devendra Singh Bora in the first over of Mumbai’s match.

Both Virat and Rohit are set to be part of the Indian team that will be playing against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting on January 11.