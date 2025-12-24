/Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Both, Virat Kohli (131 off 101) and Rohit Sharma (155 off 94) scored tons for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively as showed they are very much in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Senior India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored a hundred each in their Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. The duo, who only play 50-over format in international cricket, showed that they still have very much left in them and are ready to play for the 2027 ODI World Cup as of now.
Rohit Sharma scored 155 off just 94 balls, hitting 18 fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 165. His innings helped Mumbai chase down 237-run target in 30.3 overs against Sikkim in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26.
Kohli scored 131 off 101 balls in his favorite situation of the match - chasing. Thanks to him, Delhi chased down 299-run target in 37.4 overs against Andhra Pradesh in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
The century for Mumbai was Rohit's 37th List A ton which also include 33 tons in ODIs as well. Rohit is a modern-day great in 50-over cricket with more than 10k runs at an average of nearly 50 and three double tons - only player in ODI history to do so.
Kohli's hundred for Delhi was his 57th in List A cricket which also include 53 ODI hundreds as well. Kohli 53 ODI tons are already a world record - making him one of the best to ever play the game in 50-over format.