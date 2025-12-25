/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in List A, check where Virat Kohli stands

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in List A cricket. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in List A cricket. In 551 matches, he scored 21,999 runs at an average of 45.54. His tally also includes 60 centuries and 114 half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is second on this list with 16,130 runs in 343 List A matches. His tally also includes 58 centuries and 84 half-centuries.
The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, also features on this list. In List A cricket, Ganguly played 437 matches and scored 15,622 runs at an average of 41.32. His tally also includes 31 centuries and 97 fifties.
Legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid is fourth on this list with 15,271 runs in 449 matches. His tally also includes 21 centuries and 112 half-centuries.
The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features fifth on this list. So far, he has scored 13,913 runs in 351 List A matches at an average of 47.32. His tally also includes 37 centuries and 74 half-centuries.