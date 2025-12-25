LOGIN
  • /Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in List A, check where Virat Kohli stands

Published: Dec 25, 2025, 16:39 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 16:39 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in List A cricket. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar - 21,999 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 21,999 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in List A cricket. In 551 matches, he scored 21,999 runs at an average of 45.54. His tally also includes 60 centuries and 114 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli - 16,130 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Virat Kohli - 16,130 runs

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is second on this list with 16,130 runs in 343 List A matches. His tally also includes 58 centuries and 84 half-centuries.

Sourav Ganguly - 15,622 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly - 15,622 runs

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, also features on this list. In List A cricket, Ganguly played 437 matches and scored 15,622 runs at an average of 41.32. His tally also includes 31 centuries and 97 fifties.

Rahul Dravid - 15,271 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 15,271 runs

Legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid is fourth on this list with 15,271 runs in 449 matches. His tally also includes 21 centuries and 112 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma - 13,913 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Rohit Sharma - 13,913 runs

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features fifth on this list. So far, he has scored 13,913 runs in 351 List A matches at an average of 47.32. His tally also includes 37 centuries and 74 half-centuries.

