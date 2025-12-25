/Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are set to play next?

Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli marked their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with impressive centuries in the first round on Wednesday (Dec 24). The two veterans, who have stepped away from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, played major roles in helping their teams to win. Kohli’s hundred helped Delhi to defeat Andhra by four wickets, while Rohit’s century guided Mumbai to an eight-wicket win over Sikkim.

When Kohli, Rohit are set to play next?

Both Kohli and Rohit will next be in action in the second round of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi will face Gujarat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Rohit’s Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both the matches will begin at 9 am on Friday (Dec 26).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Check - Meet top 5 Indian batters with most runs in List A, check where Kohli stands

Kohli breaks another record

During his match-winning knock of 131 for Delhi, Kohli crossed 16,000 runs in List A cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the quickest to reach the milestone. Tendulkar achieved the feat in 391 innings, while Kohli did so in just 330 innings, taking 61 fewer innings.

Kohli already holds the record for being the quickest to reach every 1,000-run mark after 10,000 List A runs. He and Tendulkar are the only two Indian players among the five quickest to reach 16,000 List A runs. The others on the list are former West Indian opener Gordon Greenidge (422 innings), two-time World Cup-winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting (430 innings) and batting king Viv Richards (435 innings).

Rohit hits 37th List A hundred