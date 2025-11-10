/Sourav Ganguly puts weight behind Mohammed Shami, says 'don't see any reason why he can't be playing'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Mohammed Shami to bounce back as despite getting snubbed for the South Africa series that starts on Friday (Nov 14). Shami, who last played for the Indian team in the Champions Trophy, was overlooked for the series in favour of Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Ganguly reckons Shami still has great potential and could bounce back to play for India again.

Ganguly backs Shami to bounce back

“Shami is great, he’s bowling exceptionally well. You saw in the 2-3 Ranji trophy matches where he's won Bengal on his own. I'm sure the selectors are watching. I'm sure there is communication between Shami and the selectors, I don't know. But if you ask me in terms of fitness and skill, it's Mohammed Shami we know of. So I really don't see any reason why you can't be playing test matches, ODIs or T20Is for India because that skill is enormous,” said Ganguly at an event in Kolkata.

Shami has made a solid start to his red-ball season, having scalped 15 wickets in his two matches for West Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. However, he went wicketless in the match against Tripura. Shami has not played for India in the red-ball format since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023 and has since been injured or out of favour.

However, despite being fit for the South Africa series, he was snubbed by the selectors and will now have to prove his worth in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with West Bengal.

India squad for South Africa series

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep

Schedule for India vs South Africa Test Series

1st Test – Friday, November 14, Kolkata

2nd Test – Saturday, November 22, Guwahati